Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART) Short Interest Update

Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CART) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the November 28th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carolina Trust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares by 85.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Carolina Trust Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $266,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carolina Trust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CART remained flat at $$12.67 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $118.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.51. Carolina Trust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. Carolina Trust Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 15.35%.

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services.

