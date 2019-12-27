Carry Reaches Market Cap of $6.16 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Carry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and $593,075.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Carry has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.42 or 0.05864797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029673 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

CRE is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,094,930,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,201,406,994 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.