Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cascades Inc (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CADNF. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cascades and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Cascades alerts:

CADNF remained flat at $$8.91 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.89. Cascades has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.