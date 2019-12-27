Caspian (CSP) Price Up 3.4% This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Caspian has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Caspian has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $110,714.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $428.04 or 0.05875772 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029684 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036023 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001916 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023565 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

