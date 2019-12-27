Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Short Interest Up 35.1% in December

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the November 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

In related news, CEO Remi Barbier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. Also, Director Sanford Robertson bought 76,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 94,111 shares of company stock worth $196,307. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $4.03 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

