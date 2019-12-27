Castle Reaches Market Capitalization of $68,729.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a total market cap of $68,729.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00046230 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00547963 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00001032 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,215,599 coins and its circulating supply is 15,827,373 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

