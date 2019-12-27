Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Charles B. O’keeffe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 553,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,000. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,861,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 95,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after buying an additional 1,805,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 210,511 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $6,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $7.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.37.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.19 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

