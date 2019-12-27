CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBL. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

Shares of CBL stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.07. 40,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,446. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $191.72 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $187.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.77 million. Research analysts predict that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 296,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 71,389 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 56.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 166,861 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 81.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,222,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 548,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.