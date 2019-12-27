CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) Short Interest Down 58.6% in December

CBM Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the November 28th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CBMB traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $14.11. 180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 million, a PE ratio of 157.78 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08. CBM Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CBM Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

