CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF (BATS:KNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4902 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Shares of KNG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.