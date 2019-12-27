CCUniverse Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $62,053.00 and approximately $13,139.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

999 (999) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00031241 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003872 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 146.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000605 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000180 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.