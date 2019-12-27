CCUniverse (UVU) Price Up 14% This Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $64,788.00 and approximately $13,834.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

