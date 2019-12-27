CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of CDK stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $54.71. 283,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. CDK Global has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,648.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,315. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CDK Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CDK Global by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,711,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in CDK Global by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 53.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 855,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,293,000 after acquiring an additional 298,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

