CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get CECONOMY AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTTRY remained flat at $$1.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.29.

CECONOMY AG/ADR Company Profile

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CECONOMY AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECONOMY AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.