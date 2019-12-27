Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FUN shares. Wedbush set a $60.00 price objective on Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE FUN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.81. 85,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,861. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.43 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 528.93% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is 123.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

