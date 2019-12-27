Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.15% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 238.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,194 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 94,020 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 211,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

CDR stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

