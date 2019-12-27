CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, RightBTC and Coinsuper. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.15 million and $44.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.42 or 0.05864797 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029673 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, RightBTC, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

