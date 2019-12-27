CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the November 28th total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:CIG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,538. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CIG shares. ValuEngine upgraded CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CEMIG in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

