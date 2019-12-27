Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CENT shares. Bank of America lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 508.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. 20,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

