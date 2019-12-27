Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the November 28th total of 620,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $56,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 116.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 84,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.04.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $540.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.20 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

