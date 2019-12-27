Centurion 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $5,678.00 and $1.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centurion has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar. One Centurion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centurion

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

