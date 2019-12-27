Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Short Interest Update

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the November 28th total of 9,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $67.77. 8,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,674. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,357.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDAY. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

