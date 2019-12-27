CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the November 28th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 190.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,191 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,506,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,510,000 after purchasing an additional 514,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.80. 587,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

