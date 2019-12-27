Chainlink Tops 24 Hour Volume of $77.98 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00025880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Kyber Network and COSS. Chainlink has a total market cap of $665.83 million and $77.98 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.01236383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Coinbase, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

