Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Update

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the November 28th total of 8,380,000 shares. Approximately 20.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 945,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Shares of CHNG stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 968,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.