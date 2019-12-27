ChatCoin Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $985,640.00 and $438,900.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Coinnest, LBank and BigONE. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00062761 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085289 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000813 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00072780 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,264.01 or 0.99786011 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, LBank, BigONE, Huobi, EXX, ZB.COM, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.