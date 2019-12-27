Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Update

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 552,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the November 28th total of 435,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CKPT. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.59.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 583.52% and a negative return on equity of 339.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

