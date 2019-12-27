Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the November 28th total of 257,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $949,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total transaction of $286,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,878.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,232 shares of company stock worth $4,294,762. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 117.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 152.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 613.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 71.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.00.

CHE traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $442.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $426.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.92. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. Chemed has a 1 year low of $265.08 and a 1 year high of $445.10.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.89 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

