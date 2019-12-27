Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Up 61.5% in December

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the November 28th total of 650,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 117,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,891.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 117,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,088.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chimerix by 289.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Shares of Chimerix stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 2,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,268. The company has a market cap of $124.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,162.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

