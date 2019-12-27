Chimpion Hits Market Cap of $5.90 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 36.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 50.4% against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex. Chimpion has a total market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $204,377.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00185002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.01252571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120320 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

