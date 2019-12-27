China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Down 40.6% in December

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the November 28th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of China Natural Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,669. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of China Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

