China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) Short Interest Update

China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the November 28th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 1,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,044. China XD Plastics has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $128.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.16 million for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised China XD Plastics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

In other news, CTO Junjie Ma sold 78,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $160,269.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Qingwei Ma sold 91,660 shares of China XD Plastics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $187,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,500 shares of company stock worth $540,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China XD Plastics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About China XD Plastics

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

