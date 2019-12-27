Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 107.0% from the November 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ciner Resources by 1,820.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 697,720 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciner Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,054,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 8.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ciner Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:CINR opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $353.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ciner Resources has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.