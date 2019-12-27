Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Update

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 309,800 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 28th total of 250,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 285,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 845,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.83% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,012. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

