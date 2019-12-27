Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Update

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the November 28th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CIZN stock remained flat at $$21.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $122.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of -0.09. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 13.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Citizens worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.