Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Down 21.0% in December

Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the November 28th total of 73,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIVB. ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CIVB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 1,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,453. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75. The company has a market cap of $369.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $25.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 96.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 39.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

