Civitas (CIV) Achieves Market Cap of $126,504.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Civitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. Civitas has a market capitalization of $126,504.00 and approximately $227.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civitas has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00643159 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001048 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,332,007 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

