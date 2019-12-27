ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0949 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OPER traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.05. 1,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $100.64.

