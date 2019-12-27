Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLSD. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CLSD opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.26. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 18,893.49% and a negative return on equity of 316.25%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 370,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 205,444 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

