CloakCoin (CLOAK) One Day Volume Hits $16,335.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00007534 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Binance, Mercatox and Cryptopia. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $16,335.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004748 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000829 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,381,424 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bitbns, Bittrex, Mercatox, Livecoin, Binance and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

