CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Critical Survey

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) and Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CM Finance and Oaktree Strategic Income’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance $40.79 million 2.35 $15.62 million $1.39 5.06 Oaktree Strategic Income $49.63 million 4.90 $6.97 million $0.72 11.46

CM Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oaktree Strategic Income. CM Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Strategic Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.5% of CM Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CM Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Oaktree Strategic Income shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CM Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Oaktree Strategic Income pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. CM Finance pays out 71.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oaktree Strategic Income pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oaktree Strategic Income has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CM Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CM Finance and Oaktree Strategic Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance -13.35% 11.75% 5.97% Oaktree Strategic Income 14.05% 7.45% 3.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CM Finance and Oaktree Strategic Income, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CM Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Oaktree Strategic Income 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

CM Finance has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Strategic Income has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CM Finance beats Oaktree Strategic Income on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CM Finance Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

