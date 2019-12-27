CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Short Interest Update

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the November 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CNXM stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,973. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 211,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

CNXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 target price on CNX Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

