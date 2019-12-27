CoinEx Token (CET) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $11.39 million and $1.63 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.01212729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119356 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,605,037 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

