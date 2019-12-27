CoinUs (CNUS) Achieves Market Cap of $98,951.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $98,951.00 and $970.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 77.5% against the US dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022556 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003677 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000540 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

