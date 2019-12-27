ColossusXT (COLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,288.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $3,288.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000540 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,738,622,765 coins and its circulating supply is 11,697,580,938 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

