Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Up 61.7% in December

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the November 28th total of 64,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of JCS stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,987. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.97. Communications Systems has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Communications Systems had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Communications Systems will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.27%.

In other news, VP Scott Fluegge sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $34,416.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,664 shares of company stock valued at $59,174. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Communications Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Communications Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Communications Systems by 25.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 663,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 134,043 shares in the last quarter. 28.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Communications Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Communications Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name.

