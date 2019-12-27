Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Update

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 379,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the November 28th total of 460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 42,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,712. The stock has a market cap of $846.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.40%.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 49.8% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 318.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 52.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.51.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.