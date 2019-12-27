Comparing FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) & TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR)

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) and TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and TMSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A N/A N/A N/A TMSR -2.65% -3.74% -2.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and TMSR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A N/A N/A $1.08 million N/A N/A TMSR $23.19 million 0.94 $1.45 million N/A N/A

TMSR has higher revenue and earnings than FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.3% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TMSR shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of TMSR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and TMSR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A TMSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMSR has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Company Profile

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.

