Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Short Interest Update

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 577,900 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the November 28th total of 451,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

