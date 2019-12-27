Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Short Interest Update

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 28th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 40.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CONN. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,091,000 after acquiring an additional 57,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Conn’s by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 183,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Conn’s by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,498 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 485,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 95,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Conn’s by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,028. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $359.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.03.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conn’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

